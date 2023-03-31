Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Grows By 56.7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam Price Performance

Abcam Company Profile

Shares of ABCM opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

