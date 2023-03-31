Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

