Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shapeways Stock Down 18.3 %

NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 368,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Shapeways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

