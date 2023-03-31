Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.32

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.32 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30.25 ($0.37). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 81,315 shares.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.32. The stock has a market cap of £22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Rating)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.