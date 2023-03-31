Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.21. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

