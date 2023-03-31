Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.52 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.11–$0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

