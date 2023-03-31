Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.81 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.04) EPS.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $25.25 on Friday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
