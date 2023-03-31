Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,025 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 138.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000.

NYSEARCA CLSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,290. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

