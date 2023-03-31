Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,205,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 577,104 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.31. 171,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

