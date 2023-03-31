Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,649 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 86.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,286,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,839,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,531. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 16,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

