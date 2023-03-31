Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

