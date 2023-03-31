Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.12. 354,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

