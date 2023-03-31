Secret (SIE) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and $21,293.34 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0039589 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,409.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

