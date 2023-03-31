Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

