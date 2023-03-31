Scout Investments Inc. Sells 52,838 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

