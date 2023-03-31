Scout Investments Inc. Sells 24,873 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

NYSE BURL opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

