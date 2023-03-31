Scout Investments Inc. Sells 156,582 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,582 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

