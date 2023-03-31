Scout Investments Inc. Sells 104,809 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,809 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.