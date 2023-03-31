Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,422 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Credo Technology Group worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $9.20 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares in the company, valued at $140,132,140.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,383,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,132,140.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,353 shares of company stock worth $5,555,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

