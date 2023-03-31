Scout Investments Inc. Invests $19.18 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $841.50 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $822.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $802.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

