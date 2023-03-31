Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dycom Industries worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

