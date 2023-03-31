Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Westlake by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

