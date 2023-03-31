Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insperity worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

