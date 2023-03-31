Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after buying an additional 232,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

