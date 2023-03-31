Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Valaris worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 73.4% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,668 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Valaris by 18.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,226,000 after purchasing an additional 419,496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $93,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL opened at $64.64 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

