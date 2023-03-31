Scott Thomas Sells 10,261 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 496,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,511. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

