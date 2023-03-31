Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Joseph upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.55.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$30.75 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.