Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Science Applications International stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

