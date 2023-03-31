Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. 551,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

