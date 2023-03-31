Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 575,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

