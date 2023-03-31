Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

