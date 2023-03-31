Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 505,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,441. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

