Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lessened by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

