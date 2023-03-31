Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Lessened by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,135 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

