Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

