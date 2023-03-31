Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $162.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and traded as low as $161.65. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 354 shares traded.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

