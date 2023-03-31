SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

