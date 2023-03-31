SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

