Saxon Interests Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.71 and its 200-day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

