Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $50.90 during trading on Friday. 47,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

