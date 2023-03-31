Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 345,095 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,021,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 199,087 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 324.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 777,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS remained flat at $46.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

