Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 4,543 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,127,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.