Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.32. 688,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,750. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

