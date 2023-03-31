Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,512,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 134,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,468,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $995.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.