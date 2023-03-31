Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,512,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 134,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,468,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $995.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.