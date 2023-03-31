Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

FPEI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 277,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,537. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

