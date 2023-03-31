Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.27. 730,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.10 and its 200 day moving average is $404.79. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

