Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,420 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. 176,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

