Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 270,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,486. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

