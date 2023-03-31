Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

