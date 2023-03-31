Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

